Police investigating a possible city employee impersonator

UPDATE: Police are still investigating but say they have only received one complaint.

OLD TOWN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Police are warning residents in Old Town to be wary of someone possibly impersonating a city inspector.

The City took to Facebook to warn OId Town resident saying there are no city employees conducting inspections in the Pushaw Lake area, where the complaints originated, but have since changed the post.

Old Town Police Detective Jordon Norton told NEWS CENTER they just started looking into the situation Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Old Town Police Department at (207) 827-3984.





