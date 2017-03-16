Police investigate destruction of 2 vehicles and an ATM machine

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

ISLAND FALLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The State Fire Marshal's Office and State Police are investigating the destruction of two stolen vehicles and an ATM machine overnight in the Aroostook County Town of Island Falls. According to Steve McCausland with the Maine Department of Public Safety, a pick up and a backhoe were both stolen and the backhoe was later used to attempt to break open the ATM machine at the Katahdin Credit Union on Crystal Road. He says the attempt to break open the ATM was unsuccessful and then the pickup and backhoe were then set on fire at two locations . The fires and the credit union incident were within a 1/4 mile of each other in the predawn hours Thursday morning. McCausland says, no one has been charged, but the investigation is continuing by both agencies. Island Falls is about 30 miles south of Houlton along the Interstate.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ