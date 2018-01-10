Police investigating 'suspicious death' in Bangor

Bangor Police investigate 'suspicious death'

BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment building in Bangor.

A man was found dead inside an apartment at 40 Second Street by members of Bangor fire and police departments just after 10 o’clock Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officials said they were called to the home for a report of an injured person.

Investigators are still on scene and no arrest has been made.

