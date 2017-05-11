Police looking for 15-year-old, missing since Monday

(Photo: Ctsy Brooke Wade)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Portland are looking for a missing 15 year-old who was last seen Monday at Deering High School.

Portland Police Lt. Martin say Nevaeh Harmon has been reported missing but they do not believe that she is in danger. They believe that she ran away of her own volition.

Harmon's brother Brooke Wade tells NEWS CENTER their family is very concerned for her safety. He says it is unusual for Nevaeh to go this long without contacting her family or friends. Wade also says her social media accounts have been void since Monday.



Nevaeh has orange hair and a lip and eyebrow piercing.

Contact Portland Police if you have any information about Nevaeh's whereabouts at 207-874-8479

