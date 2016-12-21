Police: Man Struck and Dragged Woman, Fled on Foot

(Photo: NECN)

A man struck a woman Tuesday in Framingham, Massachusetts, dragged her and ran away on foot, according to prosecutors.

The 27-year-old victim was found seriously injured on Beaver Street just after 7 p.m. Authorities say she was struck by a Ford Taurus and dragged under its wheels for about 100 feet. She is in serious condition at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



The driver left the car beside the victim and fled into a wooded area. Framingham Police and a Natick Police K-9 team pursued him and identified him as 23-year-old Tiago Veira of Framingham.

The suspect was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash that caused injury, as well as driving without a license. He is being held on $5,000 bail.

Veira cried while facing a judge Wednesday. He claimed in court that the victim jumped into the road and that he ran because he does not speak English and was worried about his safety from witnesses.

The car's owner said he had loaned it to Veira before the crash.



