Police officer shoots and kills young man carrying pellet gun

The Subway restaurant along St. John St. in Portland was cordoned off by police tape after a shooting

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A young man was shot and killed at a strip mall in Portland, because police say he appeared to be pointing a gun at cars in the parking lot.

Portland Police say Chance David Baker, 22, of Portland was walking through the parking lot screaming, and pointing the weapon at parked cars. When officers arrived at the Union Station Plaza off St. John Street, they heard conflicting reports: some people said Baker was carrying a shotgun or a rifle, while others said it was a BB gun.

Police say they found Baker in front of the Subway restaurant on the corner, "still brandishing the weapon." Police say an officer shot Baker on the sidewalk. Baker was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he died.

Officials later confirmed the weapon Baker was carrying was a "rifle style pellet gun with a wooden stock and scope."

The Portland Police Department released the following statement:

"The use of deadly force by police is a serious event with potentially tragic consequences. The department utilizes multiple levels of review, by several different entities, to ensure we continue to provide the highest level of service and maintain the trust of our citizens. We are saddened by the loss of life and send our condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Baker."

The name of the officer who shot Baker was not released Saturday evening. As is standard procedure for an officer involved shooting, he was placed on administrative leave.

The Maine Attorney General's office is investigating. The Portland Police Department said they are conducting a separate, internal investigation, to determine if the officer acted within department policy and if they need to make any training modifications. Finally, the Portland Police Department said they will have a separate "incident review team." The group will include command staff members, Portland officers, a State Police officer, a police chief from another town, a legal advisor, and a community member.

