Police officers help York kids fight cancer

YORK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Giving to those in need can make even a stormy day a bit brighter.

One family was all smiles in York on Thursday after receiving some help from police officers.

The parents of 22-month-old Makayla and 10-month-old Kloey are fighting retinoblastoma, a rare cancer that starts at the back of the eye.

Thanks to the group Cops Caring for kids with Cancer, the girls' parents received two checks for $5,000 to help with medical expenses.

It's a gift the girl's parents say will go a long way, especially right after the holidays.

Since the group started, cops for kids with cancer has given most than $2 million to families in need. To help out Kloey and Makayla, CLICK HERE

Copyright 2016 WCSH