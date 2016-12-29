Police officers help York kids fight cancer

YORK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Giving to those in need can make even a stormy day a bit brighter.
One family was all smiles in York on Thursday after receiving some help from police officers.
The parents of 22-month-old Makayla and 10-month-old Kloey are fighting retinoblastoma, a rare cancer that starts at the back of the eye.
Thanks to the group Cops Caring for kids with Cancer, the girls' parents received two checks for $5,000 to help with medical expenses.
It's a gift the girl's parents say will go a long way, especially right after the holidays.
Since the group started, cops for kids with cancer has given most than $2 million to families in need.
To help out Kloey and Makayla, CLICK HERE
