Police release name of Portland homicide victim

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Police say Bryan Garcia is the name of the 35-year-old victim of Monday's apparent homicide.

This is the first homicide of the year for the city.

Police say they received the 911 call around 2:15 Monday of a man slumped over in the front seat of a parked car near the intersection of Chadwick Street and Carroll Street.

The road was closed for a few blocks for about three hours Monday afternoon.

Neighbors say they are stunned, and can't believe this happened near their homes.

Police have still not release how he was killed. The investigation is ongoing.

