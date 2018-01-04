Police urge community to check on elderly during storm

ELLSWORTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) – As a massive storm bears down on the state, police departments are urging people to keep an eye on their elderly neighbors.

The City of Ellsworth started a new call-in program in November that allows them to check on the wellbeing of older people in the city every day.

"Their family can rest easy knowing someone's going to check on their loved ones,” Chief Glen Moshier said.

Moshier said it is even more important during large storms like this as the region is expected to be the hardest hit and could face power outages.

Meteorologists forecast as much as 16 inches of snow with winds upwards of 50 mph.

"It's a great opportunity for us to check on folks and make sure they have the heat they need and the other supplies as the weather gets bad,” he said.

The residents who enroll in the free program call the department every morning. If they do not call by 10 a.m. an officer will be sent to do a wellness check.

"I think it's a good program instead of just waiting for someone that hasn't hear her from their elderly family members in a certain amount of time and find out they've been laying on the floor for a few days or hours,” Officer Joe Stewart said.

Moshier said that the program has helped in a number of situations already, particularly for individuals that have fallen. He hopes it will continue to grow as more people learn about it.

The program is not the only one of its kind in the state. Check with your local department to see what they have for a program. They are all free of charge.

Police ask that everyone checks on their elderly neighbors especially in the winter. Never hesitate to call your local police department if you are worried about those in your area.

