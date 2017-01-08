Poliquin brings his Murphy bed to new DC office space

Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine (Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine's Republican congressman says he's bringing his Murphy bed with him to his new office.



U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin and his staff are moving from the Cannon House office building to the Longworth building.



Poliquin literally lives in his office, where he prefers the efficiency of sleeping in his pull down bed and showering in the House gym. Many members of Congress rent apartments in Washington instead.



Poliquin beat Democrat Emily Cain this year to win a second term by a comfortable margin after the costliest U.S. House race in Maine history.



The congressman made a name for himself as a freshman as a bundle of energy and earnestness, earning the nickname "the Energizer Bunny."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.