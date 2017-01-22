Political Brew 01-22-17

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -

Pat Callaghan sits down with two former State Senators, Republican Richard Nass and Democrat Barry Hobbins to discuss everything from the last week in local and national politics.

Segment one includes the following topics:

-- Reaction to Trump's Inauguration speech

-- What will Trump’s impact on Maine be?

-- Angus King says no to Scott Pruitt for EPA

Segment two includes the following topics:

-- Lepage vs John Lewis—why get involved in this?

-- Pingree skips inauguration—Is this right move for her constituents?

-- LePage will give State of State address in person this year

