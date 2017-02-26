PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -

Due to technical difficulties Part 2 of Political Brew DID NOT air during our Sunday AM Morning Report broadcast, but we have it available in the linked video below if you'd like to watch. We apologize for any inconveniences and we hope you enjoy this weeks brew.

Part 1:

- De-authorize North Woods National Monument?

- Bipartisan deal to fund drug addiction treatment for people without insurance

- Governor LePage wants to shift money from fund for Healthy Maine to Maine Care

- People’s Alliance wants expanded payroll tax to pay for child care and elder care

Part 2:

- Senator Collins takes heat for not holding a town hall style meeting

- Portland Mayor, Ethan Strimling playing politics with police body cams?

-Delegation celebrates win for Auburn Manufacturing with International Trade Commission

- Is Phil Harriman running for Congress or Governor?

