Political Brew 02-12-17

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Pat Callaghan sits down with political pundits John Richardson and Phil Harriman about everything from Maine to national politics.

Segment one features:

- Reaction to Governor LePage's State of the State address

- Silencing outspoken Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

- Fallout from President Trump’s travel ban

Segment two features:

- Undoing the impact of Question 2

- Maine GOP on Fake News

- Ethics in the White House

- Supreme Court Justice Gorsuch's nomination

Copyright 2017 WCSH