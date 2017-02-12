Political Brew 02-12-17

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Pat Callaghan sits down with political pundits John Richardson and Phil Harriman about everything from Maine to national politics.
Segment one features:
- Reaction to Governor LePage's State of the State address
- Silencing outspoken Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren
- Fallout from President Trump’s travel ban
Segment two features:
- Undoing the impact of Question 2
- Maine GOP on Fake News
- Ethics in the White House
- Supreme Court Justice Gorsuch's nomination
Copyright 2017 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs