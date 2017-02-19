Political Brew 02-19-17

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Pat Callaghan sits down with John Richardson and Phill Harriman to dish on the latest political news from both the state of Maine and the country.

This week segment one features:

-- Governor LePage wants House Taxation Committee chairman to resign. What’s at stake?

-- Several changes proposed for Maine’s referendum process

-- Collins and King say no to EPA nominee Pruitt, he’s confirmed anyway. Do Maine’s senators have influence?

Segment two includes:

-- Governor LePage offers advice to Trump on making Oval Office run smoother

-- National Security adviser resigns, Trump blames media. Right target?

-- King & Collins on senate Intel committee investigating Russian influence in 2016 election.

