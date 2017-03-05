Political Brew 03-05-17

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --
Pat Callaghan hosts this week's edition of Political Brew with former Maine Speaker of the House, John Richardson and former House Republican Leader, Joe Bruno.
Segment one includes:
-- State government has an all-time record cash pool. Who gets credit - Governor LePage or Legislature?
-- Governor LePage has spent a lot of time in Washington. Is he in line for a job with Trump administration?
-- Attorney General Sessions recuses himself from investigations of Trump campaign. How serious is this for the administration?
Segment two includes:
-- Democrats in House block ethics investigation of Rep. Ryan Tipping. Was that the right call?
-- Maine Democrats face an ideological divide. How should they resolve it?
-- Legislature considers a bill to have all high schools start classes no later than 8:30. Should that be left up to local districts instead?
