Political Brew 03-05-17

Pat Callaghan hosts this week's edition of Political Brew with former Maine Speaker of the House, John Richardson and former House Republican Leader, Joe Bruno.

Segment one includes:

-- State government has an all-time record cash pool. Who gets credit - Governor LePage or Legislature?

-- Governor LePage has spent a lot of time in Washington. Is he in line for a job with Trump administration?

-- Attorney General Sessions recuses himself from investigations of Trump campaign. How serious is this for the administration?

Segment two includes:

-- Democrats in House block ethics investigation of Rep. Ryan Tipping. Was that the right call?

-- Maine Democrats face an ideological divide. How should they resolve it?

-- Legislature considers a bill to have all high schools start classes no later than 8:30. Should that be left up to local districts instead?

