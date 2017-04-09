WLBZ
Political Brew 04-09-17

Political Brew Part 2 4/9/2017

Addison Boroff, WCSH 9:01 AM. EDT April 09, 2017

PORTLAND, ME (NEWS CENTER) --  Pat Callaghan sits down with our political pundits, former Maine Speaker of the House, John RIchardson and former Maine State Senator, Phil Harriman.

This weeks topics include the following:

Segment 1:

-- Democrats introduce their budget proposal, more than half a billion dollars more than the LePage budget

-- Constitutional change proposed to ensure the rights of crime victims

-- Congressional Tracker from website Five-Thirty-Eight shows Susan Collins is most moderate Republican in senate—has voted with President Trump 88% of the time.

Segment 2:

-- Democrats filibuster Gorsuch, Republicans change rules for confirmation—the ‘nuclear option.’

-- Trump orders missile strike on Syria in response to chemical weapons attack

-- Tip Credit Hearing shows passionate feelings on both sides. How will it play out?

