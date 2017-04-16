WLBZ
Political Brew 04-16-17

Political Brew Part 2 4/16/2017

Addison Boroff, WCSH 9:11 AM. EDT April 16, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

NEWS CENTER's Pat Callaghan moderates this week's Political Brew with former Maine Speaker of the House John Richardson and former Maine Senator Phil Harriman

This week's topics include:

Segment 1:

-- Supreme Court of Maine considers Ranked Choice Voting

-- Budget Deal likely?

 

-- Barry Hobbins chosen as new Public advocate

Segment 2:

-- State Treasurer Terry Hayes running for Governor

-- Trump 180 on many issues: Flip-flop or flexible?

-- Missiles at Syria, MOAB bomb on Isis - Strategic or political?

-- Sen. Bernie Sanders will kick off “Come Together, Fight Back” tour in Maine—why here?

 

Remember, you can catch Political Brew every Sunday morning on the Weekend Morning Report.

