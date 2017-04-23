Political Brew 04-23-17

It's a topic that everyone is getting sick of talking about, but it's necessary for Phil Harriman and Ethan Strimling to chime in with their thoughts. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- NEWS CENTER's Pat Callaghan moderates another weekend edition of the Political Brew. Former Maine Speaker of the House John Richardson and former Maine Senator Phil Harriman join our panel this week to discuss everything from local to national politics.

This weeks segments include:

Segment 1:

-- Bernie Sanders kicks off national tour in Portland with goal of radically transforming Democratic Party

-- Governor LePage suggests legislature cap industrial energy prices

-- LePage vetoes insurance protections for organ donors. House overrides him unanimously

Segment 2:

-- Adam Cote is first Democrat to file to run for Governor

-- Should the state run the county jails?

-- George Mitchell urges Democrats to find common ground with President Trump

