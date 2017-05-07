Political Brew 05-07-17

(NEWS CENTER) --
NEWS CENTER's Pat Callaghan sits down with former Maine Speaker of the House John Richardson and former Maine Senator Phil Harriman to discuss everything politics both in the state and around the nation.
Segment 1 Topics Include:
-- Obamacare repeal and replace. Politically smart?
-- Poliquin supports repeal. Right call?
Segment 2 Topics Include:
-- Ethan Strimling wants a raise
-- Governor LePage sues Attorney General Janet Mills
-- Trump calls for government shutdown in September
You can catch Political Brew every Sunday during the Weekend Morning Report.
