Political Brew 05-14-17

It's a topic that everyone is getting sick of talking about, but it's necessary for Phil Harriman and Ethan Strimling to chime in with their thoughts. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) -

NEWS CENTER's Pat Callaghan sits down with our political pundits, Former Maine Senator, Phil Harriman and former Maine Speaker of the House, John Richardson to discuss everything in the world of politics.

Segment 1:

-- Governor LePage won’t run for senate

-- Tip Credit deal bodes well for budget?

-- Will state government shut down over income tax surcharge?

Segment 2:

-- Matt Dunlap asked by Vice President to serve on national voter fraud panel

-- Senators King & Collins says Senate Intel Committee Russia investigation will go on.

-- President Trump contradicts White House, Vice President on Comey firing

Need more brew for your cup?

Catch Political Brew with the boys every Sunday morning on the Weekend Morning Report.

© 2017 WCSH-TV