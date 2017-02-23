WLBZ
Close

Pope Francis says get off your phone

Pope Francis: No phones at the table

WCSH 7:51 AM. EST February 23, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Pope Francis is not afraid to tell it like it is. In case you missed it, he called for families to put away cell phones at the dinner table. So what does that mean for your family? Zach Blanchard finds out. 

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories