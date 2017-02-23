Close Pope Francis says get off your phone Pope Francis: No phones at the table WCSH 7:51 AM. EST February 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- Pope Francis is not afraid to tell it like it is. In case you missed it, he called for families to put away cell phones at the dinner table. So what does that mean for your family? Zach Blanchard finds out. Copyright 2017 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Todd Gutner Blog - I Smelled a Skunk Feb 23, 2017, 6:43 a.m. Collins won't rule out subpoena in Trump tax probe Feb 23, 2017, 6:32 a.m. Crews battle early morning house fire Feb 23, 2017, 6:04 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs