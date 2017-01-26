Portland Black Lives Matter protesters admit disorderly conduct

By admitting to a charge of disorderly conduct, 17 protesters who were arrested during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Portland avoid going to trial

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Seventeen people who took part in a Black Lives Matter protest that blocked Portland’s Commercial Street in July have admitted to a charge of disorderly conduct.

One by one the protesters were called before a judge this morning at the Cumberland County Courthouse. The protesters must take part in the Restorative Justice program, as part of an agreement reached in the case. They must attended a session next week with Portland’s Police Chief and the Deputy District Attorney. Both sides will have the opportunity to discuss their concerns and air out their differences.

The deal is viewed as a win for both sides. The state won’t have pay the expense of 17 separate trials and the protesters won’t have a criminal record.

“We certainly are open to talking about any issues or concerns that they have and we want to do it in a meaningful way that abides by the law, so they’ve agreed to that and Chief Sauschuck is in support of that”, said Deputy district Attorney Jennifer Ackerman.

“Had this case gone to trial there is a good chance people would have faced convictions and that would have a lifelong impact. These are people who have not been convicted of crimes before, ever”, said attorney Jon Gale who represented one of the protesters.

The protesters must donate $140 to the victim’s compensation fund and pay $60 for the Restorative Justice Program. If they stay out of trouble for the next 6-months the charge will be wiped off their record. The session they must attend is set for next Wednesday at the First Parish Church in Portland.

Idman Abdulkadir, Shadiyo Hussain Ali, Mariana Angelo, Kennedy Barteaux, Alba Briggs, Salma Hassan, Jenessa Hayden, Kennedy Johnson, Sable Knapp, Leah Kravette, Karen Lane, Sarah Lazare, Llewellyn Pinkerton, Leila Saad, Nasreen Sheikyousef, Barbara Vanderburgh, and Caitlin Vaughan all admited to a charge of disorderly conduct.

