Portland City Council Chambers gets kooky with interpretive dance

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Monday's Portland City Council meeting was anything but normal when Sara Juli entered the room.

Juli was the most recently invited performer as a part of Mayor Ethan Strimling's "Arts in the Chamber" series with Creative Portland.

Her interpretive dance had many questioning, and others holding in laughter.

But what really got the audience going was when she threw herself across an apparent stranger's lap.

That stranger was Robert Bartels, who was at the meeting to be appointed to the zoning committee.

The audience was roaring as Juli leaped over his lap and did what appeared to be simulated vomiting in councilor Jill Duson's direction.

That wasn't the last Juli and Bartels would see of one another, though. She said she ran into him at Trader Joe's immediately after the meeting, and that when he saw her, he said, "Hey! You just sat on my lap!"

Juli says she likes when people laugh at her performances, and encourages the audience to get involved.

She says she's blessed to be a part of such a wide range of artists in Portland.

