Portland city council responds to body cam controversy

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Should Portland Police start wearing body cameras immediately?

The ACLU and other Maine groups say yes after an officer shot and killed a man on Saturday, allegedly for waving a weapon around in a strip mall parking lot. That weapon turned out to be a pellet gun.

And now - city leaders are responding.

Police Chief Michael Sauschuck said yesterday “We are seeking grant money for this pilot project right now, and we have to. So we are going to get that up and running as fast as humanly possible. But it's got nothing to do with this shooting. It has to do with good policy. It has to do with conversations I've had with the city manager already.”

The ACLU and other groups have said they don't approve of the current plan - which allocates $400,000 for a body cam program in the 2019 fiscal year.

They want the process to begin immediately.

But what Chief Sauschuck said - and what the Portland city council said today - is that there is already a pilot program in the works.

Unrelated to Saturday's shooting - the city council, city manager, and the chief have worked for months to get a program in place as soon as possible.

The $26,000 to test 8 cameras would come from leftover federal grant money.

The city council says there are still kinks to work out before it can take effect.

“What would we do with that video that shows a person overdosing that could become a potential public record?” asked councilor Spencer Thibodeau. “What do we do with that video that depicts and shows a graphic accident?”

The city council plans to work out these kinks and get the pilot program implemented as soon as possible.

In the meantime, anyone with comments or concerns is encouraged to attend public meetings.

Copyright 2017 WCSH