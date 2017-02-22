Portland filmmaker looks to encourage micro-budget productions in Maine

Allen Baldwin discusses film contest (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- A Maine filmmaker who loves living and working in the Pine Tree State wants to give other film artists a reason to come make movies in Maine, or for local ones stay and work in the industry they love in the state they grew up in. So, he has launched a film contest called the Maine Film Initiative.

In the past, filmmakers who have come to Maine to shoot their movies and shows have said the draw is the picturesque landscapes and charming towns and cities. However, cities like Los Angeles and New York City dominate the film market, and Maine's tax incentives are not as competitive as some other states- for example, it's more financially rewarding for bigger budget films to make movies in Massachusetts than it is in Maine.

Allen Baldwin has been making independent movies in Maine for about 15 years. He is the found of a film making collective in Portland called The Story Board. To him, Maine potential as a movie setting is endless.

"I love the film community here and I love making movies here and I love that I can do it in my backyard," Baldwin said about the state he lives in.

Baldwin especially appreciates the passionate film community in Maine, but he worries that with a lack of sustainable production here, many of them will feel pressured to move to California or New York to find work. However, Baldwin has seen an uptick in micro-budget films being produced in Maine. He says tax incentives don't have as great a financial impact on micro-budget investors as if would someone spending hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars on a production. It's this advantage combined with the backdrop of Maine that makes Baldwin want to build on the micro-budget production industry in the state by launching a film contest that calls on screenwriters, Mainers or non-Mainers, inside and outside of Maine, to send in their scripts for various format short films and feature length movies. Although the movie does not have to be about Maine, the only major requirement is that it just has to be filmed in Maine.

There are multiple cash prizes for different scripts, but the grand prize winner will have their write up produced into a movie in Maine with the combined stipend money from the entries. Baldwin plans to have the production ready within the year and said he will submit it to film festivals and eventually format it for public digital distribution.

"I want to make sure they have the opportunity to practice their art right here in Maine," he said.

The deadline to send in an entry is February 28th, but there are late and extended deadlines stretching to the end of March and April.

