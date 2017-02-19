Portland police identify officer in Saturday shooting

The Subway restaurant along St. John St. in Portland was cordoned off by police tape after a shooting

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The Portland Police Department has identified the officer involved in a shooting at Union Station Plaza on Saturday.

Police say that Sergeant Nicholas Goodman, a 14-year veteran of the department, shot and killed 22-year-old Chance Baker outside of the Subway at Union Station Plaza on Saturday.

The event happened just after 11 AM.

Witnesses say they saw Baker waving a gun and point it at people. The gun was later discovered to be a pellet gun.

Sgt. Goodman fatally shot Baker.

This isn't the first time Sergeant Goodman has used deadly force.

The Attorney General's office investigated and found his actions justified when he fatally shot a man at a traffic stop in May of 2008.

Police say Goodman was reaching inside the SUV to arrest the driver. The vehicle accelerated suddenly, dragging Officer Goodman over 300 feet.

Albert Wayne Kittrell was shot and killed.

The Portland Police Department says that Sergeant Goodman is a highly decorated officer who has received many awards for his work.

He has been placed on administrative leave while the recent incident is investigated by the Attorney General's office - standard procedure.

The Portland Police department also announced that it will conduct a separate internal investigation.

This will focus on whether the actions of the officer were within department policy, and if any training or policy modifications are necessary.

Copyright 2017 WCSH