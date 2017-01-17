Portland program to teach 'adulting' goes internationally viral

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - "Adulting" - it sounds like a ridiculous term.

But it's used by millennials to describe the mundane tasks of being an adult - bills, taxes...you get the drill.

NEWS CENTER brought you the story of the Adulting School, a Portland group aiming to close these learning gaps.

Now, two months later, the Adulting school has gone viral - even internationally.

"It's so interesting to me, because I know adulting is trendy here, it's a buzzword, people know what we're talking about and they're struggling with adulting," said cofounder Rachel Weinstein. "But I didn't know it was an international phenomenon."

An international phenomenon? That's right - The Adulting School has gone viral, with press coverage all the way to Amsterdam, the UK, Chile, Brazil, and even Australia.

Cofounders Katie Brunelle and Rachel Weinstein even needed to hire someone to handle all the press - enter Rachel Flehinger.

But the media attention isn't always positive. "Some media comes at it to judge in a negative way. And wants to say, 'how dare millenials, why can't they get it together and do it themselves?'" explained Flehinger.

People at the Adulting School say that this lack of basic skills comes from the digital age, and having access to too much information.

"When you have so much information available to you, what do you choose to learn, what's important? There's every single thing," said Flehinger. "Like I could make flan right now," she joked.

The Adulting School wasn't making flan at Wednesday night's workshop - instead, they were teaching people various skills - everything from how to sew buttons to learning social media skills for the workplace.

They say there's a bright future ahead. "If you could imagine the Hogwarts of adulting, that's where the magic will be," said Flehinger. "A brick and mortar where you can learn."

It's a gradual process, but the founders are making moves - starting with online classes next month.

They hope those online classes will bring their business to people outside of Maine.

