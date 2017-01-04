Portland restaurant owners on legal pot

A pizza at Bill's Pizza in Portland's Old Port,

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Restaurant owners in Portland are beginning to think about what marijuana legalization will mean for them.

John Bradbury, the owner of Bill's Pizza in the Old Port thinks he might benefit from recreational pot.

He’s guessing it might lead to a spike in hungry people who may stop by.

Other establishments like MJ's Wine Bar think a pot shop next door might not be so great.

It's owner, Mark Ohlson, is concerned about the smell of marijuana in the are warding customers away.

The two owners did have one stance firmly in common.

“If anyone's under the influence of anything, legal, illegal or not, they're not to be here impaired,” said

Both men say their staff won’t be allowed to work while under the influence of marijuana.

“It has been something that I've seen people lose their job for and rightly so,” said Ohlson. “When you come to work, you have to work and you have to have to be sober and take care of guests.”

If the state legislature does not take action later this month, the possession of marijuana will become legal at the end of January.

Copyright 2016 WCSH