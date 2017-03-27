Portland stalls on school vote

Children's feet at the Longfellow school in Portland.

After a seven-hour meeting last week, Portland's city council still can't agree on elementary school repairs.

The unresolved issues center around how the city pay will pay for the renovations to the four schools.

Monday night, the council decided to postpone the vote until next week.

A joint school and city committee spent months developing a school renovation plan to send to voters.

Some councilors think the 64 million dollar proposal, the committee came up with is just too much for the city to bond.

They say some state money should be used too but can't come to an agreement with supporters of the more expensive plan.

Leaders on both sides hope the extra time can be used to get closer to a resolution.

“There are two legitimate paths to get to the same place,” said councilor Jill Duson, who supports a plan to use $32 million of city money and $32 million of state money to fix the schools.

“My position is that we should let the voters decide which path we take.”

However, parents and voters in the room Monday were upset and think the time for talk is over.

“Honestly the only thing I think that's going to happen is that people will have to be voted out because I don't think any of the three that are opposed to sending the bond out to the public are going to change their minds,” said Craig Dorais. “I'm hoping that they will, but at this point I just don't think it's realistic.”

The council will take up the school issue again at its April 5th meeting.

