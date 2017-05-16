WLBZ
Portland woman dies in one car crash I-95 in Benton

Beth McEvoy , WCSH 7:24 AM. EDT May 16, 2017

BENTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State police say an 80 year-old woman from Portland was killed Monday afternoon in a car crash along interstate 95 in Benton. 

Police say Mary Ricci's car veered off the road around mile 136 into the median around 5:30 p.m. Her car hit a ledge sending it airborne and it rolled three times before stopping.

Ricci died at the scene. 

State police are still trying to determine the cause of the one car accident. 

