Portland woman dies in one car crash I-95 in Benton

Fatal accident in Benton Monday 15, 2016 on I-95

BENTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State police say an 80 year-old woman from Portland was killed Monday afternoon in a car crash along interstate 95 in Benton.

Police say Mary Ricci's car veered off the road around mile 136 into the median around 5:30 p.m. Her car hit a ledge sending it airborne and it rolled three times before stopping.

Ricci died at the scene.

State police are still trying to determine the cause of the one car accident.

