Accused attacker sentenced in beating death

Abil Teshome in court (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- One of three men charged in a fatal beating is heading to court to learn his sentence.

Abil Teshome entered a guilty plea to a charge of manslaughter last June. Investigators said Teshome and two other men went to the apartment in Portland where Freddy Akoa lived in August 2015 and beat him to death.

Teshome was originally charged with murder. The charge was reduced as part of a plea deal that also set Teshome's sentence at a maximum of 20 years. His final sentence will be decided at a hearing on Tuesday in Cumberland County Superior Court.

The other men charged in Akoa's death are Mohamud Mohamed and Osman Sheikh.

