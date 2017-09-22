Artist draws on Portland for scenes in new Batman comic series

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — Holy municipal government! Is that Portland City Hall on the pages of the new Batman comic book?
Almost, old chum. It’s actually Gotham City Hall, where city fathers base their battles against The Joker, The Penguin and assorted super-villains. But it looks just like that place where Portland officials battle each other over waterfront views and school renovations.
