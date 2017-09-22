WLBZ
Artist draws on Portland for scenes in new Batman comic series

Ray Routhier, Portland Press Herald , WCSH 7:42 PM. EDT September 22, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — Holy municipal government! Is that Portland City Hall on the pages of the new Batman comic book?

» Read the full story at PressHerald.com

Almost, old chum. It’s actually Gotham City Hall, where city fathers base their battles against The Joker, The Penguin and assorted super-villains. But it looks just like that place where Portland officials battle each other over waterfront views and school renovations.

