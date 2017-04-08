Courage rewarded at firefighter award brunch

Several civilians joined firefighters on the dias at the Portland Fire Awards to be recognized for exceptional service to the community

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Firefighters in the greater Portland area recognized each other's dedication to the job during the annual Portland Fire Awards brunch.

Firefighters and some civilians received awards on Saturday for service to the community and helping to save lives over the past year. Some of the biggest awards included Firefighter-EMT of the Year and Officer of the Year.

Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling and several members of the City Council were on hand to watch the ceremony at the Ocean Gateway complex.

With them in the audience were several firefighters from Russia. Their visit to Maine was arranged through the Archangel exchange program, which for more than two decades has also been sending Mainers to Russia.

