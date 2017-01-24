LePage suggests Portland violating welfare laws

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Governor Paul LePage -- "You follow the rules, there would have been no problems, but if you try to not follow the rules and you use the money for illegal immigrants then you get what you pay for,” LePage said during his weekly appearance on the Bangor-based radio station WVOM’s “George Hale and Ric Tyler Show.” “The Maine people did not buy into you breaking the laws, and Portland in particular was the leader of breaking the laws.”

CLICK HERE FOR FULL PRESS HERALD.com ARTICLE

For at least three years, LePage has been at odds with Portland’s city government because it has provided assistance to immigrants seeking asylum in Maine, a federal process that can take as long as 18 months for some immigrants to complete.

City of Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling responded to the LePage claims that Portland violates Federal Assistance Program laws.

'Today, without a shred of evidence and contrary to what his staff has told the city, the governor accused Portland of violating state law. I personally called him this afternoon to request any evidence to support his claim and/or for him to retract the statement,' said Strimling in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. 'I look forward to his return call. In the meantime, I welcome a visit by the Governor anytime to show him the excellent services we provide and the thorough steps our City staff take to ensure full compliance with the law.'



Copyright 2017 PORTLAND PRESS HERALD