Mayor stands firm on body camera timetable

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- With emotions running high on the subject of outfitting Portland Police with body cameras, Mayor Ethan Strimling clarified his position.

The issue has gained new attention since a shooting on Saturday in which a Portland police officer killed a man who was armed with a pellet gun.

In the days afterward, Mayor Strimling suggested the time has come to equip the Portland police with body cameras as a tool to investigate incidents of this nature. A plan to phase them into operation over the next several years had already been set into motion. Strimling said he wants the timetable moved up.

In response to the push to enact the body camera program sooner than initially planned, Portland Police Chief Michael Sauschuck said "I am disgusted by any use of a tragedy to further some kind of political agenda around body cameras."

Mayor Strimling addressed that comment the next day on the MORNING REPORT. He detailed his long history of support for body cameras including a statement in their favor in front of the city finance committee just two days before the shooting.

Strimling said his support of body cameras is a mark of his respect for Chief Sauschuck and the Portland Police because the recordings they produce usually help corroborate the officers' version of events.

