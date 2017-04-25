(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The mother of a child killed 16 years ago says justice has failed her daughter. Christy Darling says she is sickened knowing that Sally Schofield, now 55 years old, has been released from prison.

"We have a monster coming back to (our) play ground," Darling told NEWS CENTER.

Schofield was convicted of manslaughter in 2002, in connection with the death of Logan Marr in 2001.

She was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

"Shame on people that think she has done enough time," said Darling. "Guess she should be thankful Maine doesn't believe (in the death) penalty. Or eye for eye."

Investigators said Logan was found unresponsive in a basement. She was bound to a highchair, wrapped in 47 feet of duct tape. Logan and her younger sister Bailey were in Schofield's care at the time.

The sisters were taken away from Darling, and lived in several foster homes, before being placed in Schofield's home in Chelsea.

It was later discovered that the girls should never have been at Schofield's home in the first place, because she was a supervisor in the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, and the placement violated state rules.

The state notifies Darling of any changes in Schofield's status. "Jail has made it so she got education, taught line dancing, family reunions outside of jail. So what time gas she done other than not sleep in her own bed? She has had more to do then I can count," said Darling. "I see what she has been up to and I had to have the victim's advocates stop sending me her fun life from jail."

Conditions of Schofield's probation prohibit her from contact with children under 16 except for her own children and those of her relatives with supervision and permission of her probation officer.

"No one who kills a child should be among us especially the ones who can't own what they did," Said Darling. "Sally Schofield will never take and own what she did, Logan, didn't need to die. And just really sad that Sally (is) free."

NEWS CENTER has attempted to reach Schofield’s last known attorney Amanda Doherty for a response to Darling’s comments. She has not returned our calls.



