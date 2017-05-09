Multiple molestation charges filed against Portland man

Portland police said Kevin Carey sexually assaulted a child over nine years

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The list of child molestation charges is lengthy against a man from Portland.

Portland police said 47-year-old Kevin Carey was arrested on March 19 following an investigation into allegations he had sexually assaulted a child over nine years.

A Cumberland County Grand Jury subsequently indicted Carey on 15 counts of gross sexual assault, two counts of unlawful sexual contact, one count of visual sexual aggression against a child and one count of sexual misconduct with a child.

Since his arrest, Carey has been held at Cumberland County Jail.

