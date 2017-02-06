Pizza delivery man robbed at gunpoint in Portland

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A pizza delivery man was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning in Portland.

According to Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin, two men approached the Papa John's employee around 2:30 a.m. as he was getting out of his car. One displayed a handgun and demanded that he hand over the delivery bag containing four pizzas and his wallet.

The address, 59 Danforth Street, was found to be fictitious, and police believe the order was used to lure the victim to that location.

Police say the driver dropped the bag containing the pizzas and ran away to a nearby business where he called 911.

The two suspects are described as white males around 20 years old. The subject with the gun was reported to have been clean shaven wearing a dark jacket and pants; the other reported as wearing a dark colored hoodie.

Lt. Martin says the department feels fortunate that the victim was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Portland PD at 874-8575.

Copyright 2017 WCSH