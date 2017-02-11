Planned Parenthood: defund or defend?

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Despite Saturday’s frigid temperatures - protests against Planned Parenthood went on as scheduled.

A collection of pro-life supporters stood strong outside of Portland's branch of the women's health clinic.

This was then followed by a counter-protest with those supporting the organization on the steps of city hall.

The Defund Planned Parenthood group wants taxpayer dollars to no longer go to the organization, because of the fact that Planned Parenthood performs 40% of the country's abortions.

“We just need to come down to the fact that they know it's a baby, we know it's a baby,” said pro-life rally organizer, Leslie Snedden. “They know it's murder, we know it's murder.”

But just a few feet down the road, a counter protest was organized.

Supporters - and politicians - emphasized that no taxpayer dollars ever go towards abortion services.

“People deserve to have basic birth control services, healthcare screening...that's what planned parenthood does,” said Congresswoman Chellie Pingree.

Defunding would cause Planned Parenthood to lose $450 million nationally in federal reimbursements.

With around 10,000 patients in Maine a year - they say their work is vital.

“I think it's totally unacceptable that a political agenda against a healthcare provider is continuing to persist right now,” said Nicole Clegg of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

Those at the pro-life rally say there are 172 other options in Maine for those patients.

Sondra DeLorenzo is pro-life, but has a personal history with Planned Parenthood.

When she was young and an abusing alcohol, she had four abortions.

Now she has four living children, and uses her experience to be a voice in the pro-life community.

“Having been a person who suffered pre-abortion and post-abortion, I feel like I can uniquely see both sides of this,” she said.

Those who stand with Planned Parenthood say that no matter what - their doors will stay open, and they will always offer women a choice.

“We are going to stand up for every woman's rights to make the decision about her pregnancy,” said Clegg. “Whether that's to start a family or get an abortion, we believe everybody should be able to make those decisions on their own with their healthcare practitioner. Just like the women who spoke were able to do.”

The pro-life protest was part of a national call to protest at 200 Planned Parenthoods across the country. Many of these were met by counter protests.

