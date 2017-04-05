WLBZ
Close
Closings Alert 17 closing alerts
Close

Portland had five opiate overdoses in two days: police

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 6:09 PM. EDT April 05, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Portland said on Wednesday that the city experienced five opiate overdoses between Sunday, April 2, and Monday, April 3.

None were fatal, police said.

"We are fortunate … [t]he increased availability of Narcan and continued community outreach are certainly factors preventing deaths," they said. "Social workers, law enforcement, friends and family members of users have increased availability to Narcan and it is paying off."

» RELATED: State of Recovery

The overdoses occurred at the following addresses: 21 Chestnut St.,, 620 Congress St., 861 Congress St., 203 Oxford St. and the Cumberland County Jail.

Police said there were actually three more overdoses that authorities responded to, however they did not involve opiates. Two were behavior health issues and the other was a medical problem.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories