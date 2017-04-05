Portland had five opiate overdoses in two days: police

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Portland said on Wednesday that the city experienced five opiate overdoses between Sunday, April 2, and Monday, April 3.

None were fatal, police said.

"We are fortunate … [t]he increased availability of Narcan and continued community outreach are certainly factors preventing deaths," they said. "Social workers, law enforcement, friends and family members of users have increased availability to Narcan and it is paying off."

The overdoses occurred at the following addresses: 21 Chestnut St.,, 620 Congress St., 861 Congress St., 203 Oxford St. and the Cumberland County Jail.

Police said there were actually three more overdoses that authorities responded to, however they did not involve opiates. Two were behavior health issues and the other was a medical problem.

