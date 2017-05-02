NEWS CENTER logo

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Portland Police arrest local man after Cumberland Farms robbery in the early morning Tuesday.

Authorities responded to Cumberland Farms on Pine St. at about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday. Just previously, a man had approached the clerk with a knife and demanded the cash register be opened. The clerk opened the cash register and gave the robber an undisclosed amount of money.

Before exiting with stolen funds the robber continued to poke the clerk with the weapon.

Shortly after the police were notified they located Tek on nearby Congress Street, Tek fit the description given at Cumberland Farms. Tek surrendered without incident and was arrested for robbery, assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon as well as theft.

Police have credited the clerk involved with helping de-escalate the entire situation.

