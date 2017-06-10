Portland Police make DUI arrest after car placed on side

(Photo: Portland Police Dept.)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police have arrested a driver that managed to drive recklessly enough to put their Honda CRV on its' side.

At 7:30 p.m. Portland Police Department tweeted:

"In the area of 505 St. John Street, the operator of this vehicle was lucky to only be arrested for OUI. No injuries and the road is open."

The subject of this story will be updated if identification is released.

© 2017 WCSH-TV