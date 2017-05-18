Portland teen arrested after shots fired in Munjoy Hill neighborhood

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A teen is in custody after firing a weapon within Portland city limits Thursday.

Portland police say a 17-yr-old boy was arrested for Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon, Aggravated Trafficking in Scheduled Drug (Crack Cocaine), Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Failure to Submit to Arrest, after a report of gunshots near 184 Congress Street early Thursday morning.

Officials said dispatch received a call near 4 a.m. Thursday, reporting a fight and gunshots in the Munjoy Hill neighborhood.

Upon arrival, police say the teen attempted to flee the scene, and a foot chase ensued. According to the report, the teen said, 'I have a gun,' during the chase. The teen then attempted to take a semi-automatic handgun out of his waistband.

The officer in pursuit was able to tackle and subdue the teen. Both the officer and the teen suffered minor injuries as a result of the chase.

The teen has been transported to the Long Creek Youth Development Center where he is being held pending his appearance in court.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident and are asking for the public’s assistance. If anyone witnessed anything, they are being asked to call 207-874-8575.

