Taxi driver stabbed outside Portland strip club

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police said no reason was apparent for the stabbing of a taxi driver outside a strip club in Portland.

The 60-year-old driver was slashed in his neck and hand. Police said he had just driven 30-year-old Justin Kristiansen of Portland to PT's Showclub at 200 Riverside St. As they pulled into the parking lot at 1:41 a.m. on Friday, police said Kristiansen suddenly attacked the driver and then ran off.

Bystanders rushed to help the driver until paramedics arrived and took him to Maine Medical Center. Police said, although his injuries are serious, his condition is stable.

Bystanders also gave help to police in their search for Kristiansen. Police credit their ability to find him quickly to witnesses who provided information about his appearance and last known location.

Police caught up with Kristiansen in the area of 55 Riverside St. He was arrested on a charge of Elevated Aggravated Asault and sent to Cumberland County Jail.

