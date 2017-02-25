UPDATE: Portland Police say Haley Roberts was found Saturday night.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Haley Roberts, 13, was reported missing on Saturday. She was last seen around 5:30pm when she left her house on Anderson Road to go to the nearby store.

She had not returned as of 8pm on Saturday, and police say this is unusual behavior for Haley.

Police say Haley is 5'4" with green eyes and long, dirty blonde hair.

If you see her, you are asked to call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.

