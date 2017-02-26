Woman violently beaten at South Portland motel, three suspects arrested

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Three people violently abused a woman at a motel before stealing her car and fleeing the scene, according to South Portland Police.

Officials say someone called Saturday night, but hung up when dispatch answered. When officials called back, a man told them they were needed at a motel on Main Street. When police arrived, they found a woman badly beaten. Her room was ransacked and her car was missing.

Police say they identified three suspects during their initial investigation. A man and two women, and the victim knew at least one of them.

When police started a search for the suspects, they found the victim's stolen car on Riverton Drive in Portland. Police tracked the three people to a different address in Wellsley Estates.

SWAT teams arrived, and entered apartment 102. All three suspects were inside, and taken into custody.

Aria Pomerleau, 21, was charged with burglary, robbery and aggravated assault.

Nicole Haycock, 28, was charged with burglary, robbery, aggravated assault, violation of probation and an outstanding warrant.

Benjamin Martineau, 27, was charged with burglary, robbery, aggravated assault, unauthorized use of property and violation of probation.

