Portland's plan for MLK Boulevard

A sign marking Franklin Street in Portland.

The City of Portland is moving forward with a proposal to rename Franklin Street after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday night, city manager, Jon Jennings, sat down with the Portland's transportation committee to talk about the idea.

At its most basic level, the plan would change all signs referencing Franklin Street to honor the civil rights leader.

That includes signage for the Franklin Street Exit on I-295.

Some city councilors have already made up their minds on the idea and hope to tie Portland's history as a stop on the freedom trail to the new street name.

“I've already made up my mind,” said city councilor, Jill Duson. “I'm not going to pretend I'm neutral on the matter. I definitely, as always, remain open to hearing, researching and taking in people's concerns,-- but I'm pretty committed to this.”

The city manager also says it's possible the city could raise private money to honor King with more than just a street.

“We would like to honor Dr. King in a more formal ceremony other than just changing some street signs,” said Jennings. “There's certainly been discussions internally about raising private money to maybe honor him with a bust.”

A public hearing on renaming the street is scheduled for next month.

The city council will vote on making the change at a meeting after that hearing.

