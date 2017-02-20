Portsmouth standoff ends in arrest

A special police response team responds to a standoff situation in Portsmouth, NH.

A woman from Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been arrested after allegedly threatening police during a several hour long standoff.

Police say the woman pointed a handgun at officers who came to her home for a welfare check early Monday afternoon.

The woman, who lives in a condo on Springbrook Circle, isn't being identified by police just yet.

The woman is accused of pointing the gun at police through a window then threatening to kill anyone, including police officers, who entered her home.



Instead of going further towards the apartment, police moved back and brought in a special response team to surround the condo.



Streets near the condo complex were closed to traffic.

The woman even came outside a few times during the standoff, once to pour a liquid she said was flammable into a courtyard.



The third time she threatened to kill herself with the gun.

Witnesses nearby saw what happened and were worried about the police officers and described it as “scary”.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital after surrendering to police.

She will face a number of charges but police have yet to specify them.



