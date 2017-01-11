Pot moratorium threatens to delay voters intentions, according to pro-pot group

(Photo: NECN)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A pot moratorium looms as Maine legislators decide how to manage the professional side of the business.

The top leaders of the Maine Legislature have agreed to delay much of the new marijuana law for a year.

CLICK FOR PROPOSED POT LAW

Maine 128 - HP 66 Item 1 by NEWSCENTER26 on Scribd

A spokesperson for Speaker of the House Sara Gideon tells NEWS CENTER that an emergency bill for a moratorium will be brought up for a vote in the coming days. That bill would still allow for private growing and use of marijuana once the law passed by Maine voters takes effect on January 30.

That use would be restricted to private residences. All commercial or retail growing and sale of marijuana would remain illegal until February of next year, to give legislators time to create the system to regulate it.

The bill will also make it illegal for anyone under age 21 to have marijuana.

Concern was raised during the campaign that there was a loophole in the law regarding minors, but the moratorium bill will address that.

A special Legislative Committee will be formed to oversee implementation of the new law.

Leaders of the legalization effort at not happy, and said in a press release that the new law has a built in delay of nine months, and accused political leaders of "thumbing their noses at voters" by insisting on the year-long moratorium.

Copyright 2016 WCSH