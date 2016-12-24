Potato growers say general public can now buy new uber-tuber

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) - Maine's newest variety of potato is now available for purchase in some parts of the state.



The new potato is called the Caribou Russet. The Maine Potato Board says the spud can be purchased at markets around eastern Maine, including in Brewer, Calais, and Ellsworth.



The Caribou Russet was launched to consumers at the Maine Harvest Festival in Bangor last month.



Potato board executive director Don Flannery says sellers sold out of their supply of the potato halfway through the first day of the harvest festival. He calls it "the potato lover's potato."



The University of Maine developed the Caribou Russet. The potato board says it will be of use to both the fresh-market and processing sectors of the food industry.

